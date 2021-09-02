agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 6.8% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.31 and last traded at $37.31. 563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 648,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

