Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Trading Up 5.2%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. Approximately 937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 757,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGFY shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $553.22 million and a P/E ratio of -8.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at $3,327,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter valued at $2,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

