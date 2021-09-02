Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

ALRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,669. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.