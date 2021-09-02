AIOZ Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $41.01 million and $1.25 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded up 42.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.00806264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047743 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,695,391 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.