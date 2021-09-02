Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.98 by Credit Suisse Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €1.98 ($2.33) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 50.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.28 ($3.85).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM stock opened at €3.99 ($4.69) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.59. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.