Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $156.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.27. The company has a market cap of $98.44 billion and a PE ratio of -10.08. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,290,601 shares of company stock worth $483,005,016. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.