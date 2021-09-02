Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,521,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $930,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,355,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

