Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,530,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alarm.com by 147.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 108,368 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $4,428,751. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

