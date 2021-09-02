Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock worth $4,428,751 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.