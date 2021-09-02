Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $55,178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

