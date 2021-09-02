Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 7.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 5,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 952,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $1,557,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alector by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

