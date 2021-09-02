Aleph.im Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $29.18 million and $1.12 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.14 or 0.00806264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

