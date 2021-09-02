Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $39,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE opened at $208.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

