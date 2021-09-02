Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.40

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$26.40 and last traded at C$19.66, with a volume of 334006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

