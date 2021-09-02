Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.05 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Algorand has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $4.05 billion and $187.76 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00092888 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00349864 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00045866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,757,869,121 coins and its circulating supply is 3,514,237,481 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

