Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

BABA traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.00. 29,236,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588,855. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

