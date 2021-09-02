Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 6% against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $302.38 million and $172.38 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00064421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00133602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00156845 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.00 or 0.07610997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,729.21 or 1.00235346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00802661 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

