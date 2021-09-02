Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $18.18

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $18.90. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 2,114 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $41,414,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

