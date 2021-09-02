Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. 7,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,033. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

