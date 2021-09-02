Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$59.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATD.B. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.87.

ATD.B stock traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.80. The company had a trading volume of 151,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.32. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$52.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

