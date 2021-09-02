All Sports Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.36 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

