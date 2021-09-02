Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE ATI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.