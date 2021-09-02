Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
NYSE ATI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
