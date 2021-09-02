Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells $761,523.16 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

