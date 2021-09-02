Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells $761,523.16 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.
Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
