Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Short Interest Update

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $94.54. 9,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,174. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.57.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
