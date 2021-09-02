Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Short Interest Update

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ADS traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $94.54. 9,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,174. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.57.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

