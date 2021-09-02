Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 108.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,371 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 65,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,518 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

