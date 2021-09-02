Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.