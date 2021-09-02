AllSafe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $775.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $331,406.05 and $775.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.