Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $28.48 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $171.05 million and approximately $28.48 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00064776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00133405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00156865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.75 or 0.07553412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,686.57 or 0.99821167 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.03 or 0.00980461 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

