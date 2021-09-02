Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,092.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,916.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,700.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,414.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,294 shares of company stock worth $318,489,372 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 572.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

