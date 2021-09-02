Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.00

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €180.00 ($211.76) and last traded at €181.20 ($213.18), with a volume of 6993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €180.00 ($211.76).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €148.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.