Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lowered by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,459.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,316.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

