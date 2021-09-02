AMEPAY (AME) Trading 72.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. AMEPAY has a market cap of $5.91 million and $1.86 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 72.4% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00131747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.22 or 0.07499157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,398.58 or 1.00196383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.78 or 0.00816966 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

