Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 5,582 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $386,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMRC stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.74. 405,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 121,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

