American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 94,619 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.70% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

