American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,365,190 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.01% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $117,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTA. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after buying an additional 1,466,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 884,657 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,096,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

