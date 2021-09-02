American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 252,283 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,640 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $118,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,277,000 after buying an additional 171,369 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

ADSK opened at $303.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

