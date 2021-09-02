American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 38,856 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.30% of Polaris worth $108,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

PII stock opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.35. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.