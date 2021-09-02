American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Copart worth $99,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after purchasing an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $144.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.37. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

