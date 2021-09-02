American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6,316.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Centene worth $110,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

