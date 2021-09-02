American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,168,666 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.86% of ChampionX worth $96,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after purchasing an additional 327,272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 44,784 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

CHX stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.06 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.