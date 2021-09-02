American Century Companies Inc. Buys 195,001 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,001 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of CDW worth $115,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $200.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.68. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $201.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

