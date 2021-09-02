American Century Companies Inc. Buys 248,214 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $96,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

NYSE IBM opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.