American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 127,992 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Stryker worth $101,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $276.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $194.64 and a 1 year high of $277.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

