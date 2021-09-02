American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 10.61% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $117,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

