American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Newmont worth $98,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after purchasing an additional 937,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

NEM opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

