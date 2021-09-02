American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471,534 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $118,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,717. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $189.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

