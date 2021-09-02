American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 310,714 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cigna worth $123,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $211.05 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.