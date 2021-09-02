American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FedEx worth $104,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $1,911,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $265.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

