American Century Companies Inc. Has $100.52 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.54% of Colfax worth $100,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

CFX stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.33 per share, with a total value of $2,895,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,424,162.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

