American Century Companies Inc. Has $100.52 Million Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,625 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Colfax worth $100,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CFX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales bought 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.